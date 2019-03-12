Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,829.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 45,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $2,913,191.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,725.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,363 shares of company stock worth $14,973,322 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 748,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,780. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

