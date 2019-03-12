Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 116,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at $17,579,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,224 shares of company stock worth $8,346,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,600. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roundview Capital LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/roundview-capital-llc-sells-3500-shares-of-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.