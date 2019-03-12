Royce & Associates LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems (CASS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $46,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The firm has a market cap of $732.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

