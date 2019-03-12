Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,760. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rwe Ag Sp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/rwe-ag-sp-rweoy-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.