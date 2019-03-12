S & T Bancorp (STBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub raised S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,726,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $22,575,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.