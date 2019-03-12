SandRidge Energy (SD) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Insider Buying Activity

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 575,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 300,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Specifically, Director Randolph C. Read bought 15,000 shares of SandRidge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $177,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.56.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 22.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,469,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 576,425 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,353,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 377,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,000,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 110,297 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

