Sandy Spring Bank Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 830,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 963,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.65. 370,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,758. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

