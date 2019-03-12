Savara (SVRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Savara to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,287. The firm has a market cap of $272.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. Savara has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Savara news, CEO Robert N. Neville acquired 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $150,038.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Savara stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Savara worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

