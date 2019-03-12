Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

