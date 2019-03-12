Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,037 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.01 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $234,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,441.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $136,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $489,394.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $637,843. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

