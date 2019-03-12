SeaSpine (SPNE) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Financial Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This table compares SeaSpine and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -22.60% -30.81% -23.53% STRATA Skin Sciences -18.33% -18.83% -12.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 2.02 -$32.11 million ($2.18) -6.48 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 3.19 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.70

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats SeaSpine on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.