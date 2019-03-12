Select Income REIT (SIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:SIR opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Income REIT by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,282,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 2,510,510 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $14,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $9,252,000. Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $24,236,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $5,230,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

