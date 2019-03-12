Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,130,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,333.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,253,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,159 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,072,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,709,000 after acquiring an additional 732,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,966,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.46. 1,051,716 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

