Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in PPL Corp (PPL) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PPL by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.57. 1,533,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $282,051.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

