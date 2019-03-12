Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $411,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,664,000 after buying an additional 13,472,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,338,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth $30,933,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,772 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,644,387. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

