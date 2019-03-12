Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MINC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

MINC remained flat at $$47.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-takes-1-76-million-position-in-advisorshares-newfleet-multi-sector-income-etf-minc.html.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.