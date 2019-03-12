Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Short Interest Update

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,731,638 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 15th total of 26,016,880 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,934,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

