Sentinel Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $8,571.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

