Serve (SERV) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Serve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Serve has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serve has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $21,953.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00392847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01687999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00229980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005060 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Serve Profile

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Serve is serve.io. Serve’s official message board is medium.com/@servetoken. Serve’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serve

Serve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

