SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 670,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,769. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $709.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Gil Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $836,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,740 shares in the company, valued at $361,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $308,449. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

