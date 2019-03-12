SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $80,000 in Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 15,308,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 35.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 878,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 230,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 72.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1.00 price target on Ultra Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Ultra Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,081. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $273.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Petroleum Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

