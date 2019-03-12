SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kopin Co. (KOPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 91,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kopin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.32 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,866. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

