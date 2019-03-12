SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:WREI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA WREI remained flat at $$49.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Get Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF (WREI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-takes-position-in-invesco-wilshire-us-reit-etf-wrei.html.

Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF Profile

Wilshire US REIT ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Wilshire US Real Estate Investment Trust Index (the Index). The Fund, using a passive or indexing investment approach, will seek to replicate the performance of the Index.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Wilshire US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.