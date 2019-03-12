Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.95 Million

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) to report $127.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the highest is $129.74 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $99.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $578.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.26 million to $585.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $728.49 million, with estimates ranging from $702.50 million to $756.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 442,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 76,923 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $4,094,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,059 shares of company stock worth $13,965,710. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Shake Shack by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

