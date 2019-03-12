Short Interest in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Increases By 5.9%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,179,360 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 15th total of 9,607,963 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 763,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 439,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $5,362,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 90.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the period.

UUUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

