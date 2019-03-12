Short Interest in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Increases By 11.4%

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 315,173 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 15th total of 283,001 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,232 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 27,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $123,005.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 61,418 shares of company stock valued at $274,290 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period.
NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Trinity Place has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.
Trinity Place Company Profile
Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.
