Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,109. The company has a market cap of $387.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

