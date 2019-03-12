Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 135,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 473,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,345. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $160,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,567 shares of company stock valued at $585,367. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

