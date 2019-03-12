Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,178.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 961,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 930,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,597.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 711,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 699,079 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 214,531 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

