Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,232 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,410,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $162,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,822,412.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,676,647.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,653. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,723. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

