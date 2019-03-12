Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 343,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,418,813,000 after buying an additional 252,411 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $94.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. 75,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

