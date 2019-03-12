SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.63 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

