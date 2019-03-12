Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2019 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2019 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.00.

2/11/2019 – Slate Office REIT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.06. 397,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$7.48 and a one year high of C$8.42.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.