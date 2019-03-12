Solium Capital (SUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Solium Capital stock opened at C$19.11 on Tuesday. Solium Capital has a one year low of C$9.91 and a one year high of C$19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 390.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Solium Capital from C$14.00 to C$19.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Laurentian cut Solium Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$19.15 in a report on Monday, February 11th.

About Solium Capital

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

