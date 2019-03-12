SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,453,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy-shares-sold-by-bank-of-nova-scotia.html.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.