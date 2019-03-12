Speedway Motorsports (TRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) will release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Speedway Motorsports to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TRK opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Speedway Motorsports stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Speedway Motorsports worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRK shares. TheStreet raised Speedway Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

