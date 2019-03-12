Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $26.00 target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143. The stock has a market cap of $207.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

