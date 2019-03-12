Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SRLP opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.75%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 236.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

