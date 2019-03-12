Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 57.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 179.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $405,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,738,440. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,007. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

