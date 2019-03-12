Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,909 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,262 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 339,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,894. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 5,781 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $432,360.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

