Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 507.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

SXI traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,877. The company has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.63. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

