State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 580 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 35.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,023. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by $1.59. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 28th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $29,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,255.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

