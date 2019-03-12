State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 8,956 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,272,000 after purchasing an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,921,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 269,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Correction

