State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Green Dot by 90.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 44.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 50,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,332. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

In other Green Dot news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,742,080.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $691,814.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,241 shares of company stock worth $3,856,252 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

