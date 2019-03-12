Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.25. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 40,230 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $704,829.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $213,397.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,105 shares of company stock worth $2,111,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/steelcase-scs-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.