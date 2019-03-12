Stephens Inc. AR Has $292,000 Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 33,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $9,602,201.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,326.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $420,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,709.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,182 shares of company stock worth $39,530,341. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.24.

ANET traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.89. 165,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,097. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

