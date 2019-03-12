Stephens Inc. AR Has $300,000 Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,470 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

