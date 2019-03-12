Stephens Inc. AR Has $312,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $1,640,348.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.89. The stock had a trading volume of 144,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,465. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

