Stifel Financial Corp Has $38.93 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 218.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 118.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 244.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $869,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $7,980,492. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 210,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $193.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

