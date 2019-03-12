Stifel Financial Corp Has $62.91 Million Position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 418.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Iron Mountain worth $62,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 978,966 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $304,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 46,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,375. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

